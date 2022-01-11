-
A long-time legislator from Anderson says he won’t run for re-election in 2022. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, his decision comes after another…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The counties that include Indiana and Ball State universities are listed as the highest-risk locations for coronavirus infections on…
-
Nearly 9% Of One Indiana School's Students Quarantined; District Will Temporarily Close Some SchoolsNearly 9 percent of students at a Delaware County school district have been quarantined after a single case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.About 2,600…