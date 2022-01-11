© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delta Chi

  • delta_chi_iu.jpg
    Indiana News
    IU Fraternity Suspended
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A fraternity at Indiana University has been suspended. University spokesman Chuck Carney says the Delta Chi chapter's suspension…