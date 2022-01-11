-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more Republican and the…
-
Indiana Senate Republicans rejected all proposed changes to their redistricting map Thursday that had been prompted by public concerns.Amendments offered…
-
Indiana Senate GOP leaders say they are prepared to make changes to their proposed Senate redistricting map after they get public input next…
-
A panel of lawmakers made minor changes to state House and Congressional redistricting maps Monday.The House Elections Committee then voted to send the…
-
One political scientist’s analysis of the proposed Indiana House redistricting map says it’s just as skewed towards Republicans as the map drawn 10 years…
-
Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody said he’ll step down as head of the state party after his term is up in March.Zody has been the Democratic chair…
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers says Gov. Eric Holcomb is “frozen in the intensifying spotlight” after he refused to reimpose COVID-19…
-
The 2020 campaign for Indiana governor – like so much of people’s lives – has been overtaken by concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and…
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers unveiled a criminal justice reform plan that mandates new training for police, shifts funding to social…
-
Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel is the Indiana Democrats’ nominee for attorney general.Weinzapfel – a former state lawmaker and Ivy Tech…