department of workforce development

-
A bill to effectively ban private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse Thursday.
-
Indiana’s unemployment rate for September was 4 percent, dropping very slightly from the month before. Meanwhile, the head of the Indiana Department of…
-
Hoosiers appealing issues with their unemployment benefits may still have to wait about six or seven months before they can get a hearing. Before the…
-
Federal unemployment benefit programs, designed to help workers financially survive the pandemic, are now over. While states can use CARES Act money to…
-
Indiana’s unemployment rate remained unchanged between June and July, standing at 4.1 percent, but some areas are seeing job recovery faster than…
-
Federal unemployment benefits are back on in Indiana. State officials said they’ve already paid 25,000 people on the first day while they also gave…