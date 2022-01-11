-
The Catholic bishops of the Province of Indianapolis, which is comprised of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the dioceses of Gary, Lafayette, Fort…
-
Indiana State Police say an Elkhart man has been charged after injuring a Trooper during protests in Fort Wayne on May 30. (You can read the ISP release…
-
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades announced Wednesday Catholic masses in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will resume starting on May 23rd and 24th.Catholics…
-
The Diocense of Fort Wayne-South Bend has announced major changes regarding its schools and mass attendance. See below for the info released today.The…
-
The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend announced additions to its list of priests and deacons with credible allegations of abuse against them.…
-
Tuesday a list of allegations against Catholic priests and deacons in the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese was released by Bishop Kevin Rhoades. WVPE…
-
Bishop Kevin Rhoades is expected to release the names of priests and deacons within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend who have been credibly accused of…
-
Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese has been cleared of sexual misconduct allegations by the Dauphin County, Pennsylvania district…
-
A Pennsylvania prosecutor is investigating a misconduct allegation against Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The allegation is…