-
The results of a study conducted by a consulting firm that looked at the South Bend Police Department after a white officer shot and killed a black man…
-
City of South Bend officials released the latest draft of the police discipline matrix Thursday. This comes after pressure from the community to see steps…
-
South Bend Mayor James Mueller held a press conference Monday with Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski and the City’s diversity officer to discuss racial…
-
Faith leaders met with South Bend Mayor James Mueller Thursday Morning to push for the adoption of a discipline matrix for South Bend Police Officers.…
-
The discussion about a set of discipline guidelines for the South Bend Police Department continued at a community meeting Tuesday night.The proposed…
-
The South Bend Board of Public Safety postponed action on the discipline matrix for the city’s police department at its meeting Wednesday morning.The…
-
A group of local faith leaders gathered today Monday to call on the South Bend Board of Public Safety to approve the proposed discipline matrix for the…