-
The Indiana Department of Health reported its first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant Sunday. Indiana was one of seven remaining states yet to detect…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s exploring ways to end the state’s public health emergency surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.That’s even as he extended…
-
State health officials say anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot should feel free to get one.The state’s guidance, following Centers for…
-
State health officials say they’re worried fewer people will get vaccinated against the flu this year.Indiana recently recorded its first flu death of the…
-
Health experts are encouraging Hoosiers to get their flu vaccination after Indiana recorded the first flu related death of the season on Friday. Indiana…
-
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box is urging pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Box said she’s worried about the increasingly apparent harm…
-
State health officials say there are positive signs that Indiana may be emerging from the surge of COVID-19 cases it’s experienced the last couple months.…
-
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsey Weaver shut down misinformation Friday that an…
-
Many Hoosier K-12 schools have stopped reporting COVID-19 data to the state, as required.That’s during what State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box calls…
-
Indiana’s top state health officials say they have no plans to leave their posts any time soon.A few top Holcomb administration officials have left state…