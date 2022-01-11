-
State health officials are raising the alarm about Indiana’s overwhelmed hospitals. Dr. Lindsay Weaver is the chief medical officer for the Indiana…
-
State health officials say there are positive signs that Indiana may be emerging from the surge of COVID-19 cases it’s experienced the last couple months.…
-
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsey Weaver shut down misinformation Friday that an…
-
State health officials are encouraging eligible Hoosiers to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. This additional dose is different from the booster…
-
Indiana’s top state health officials say they have no plans to leave their posts any time soon.A few top Holcomb administration officials have left state…