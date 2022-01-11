-
Three community groups hosted a virtual event on Wednesday as part of an ongoing effort to highlight racism in health care in the aftermath of the…
Several community groups are criticizing IU Health’s response to the external review of Dr. Susan Moore’s death. Moore died in December from COVID-19…
An external review on the death of a Black woman doctor found the “medical management and technical care” she received from Indiana University Health did…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in widely-shared social media posts. It has prompted an…