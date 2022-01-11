-
So far, the state has detected little or no toxic PFAS chemicals in Indiana's smaller drinking water utilities. That’s according to the Indiana Department…
Indiana will get more than $127 million from the federal government to improve its drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding comes from…
Residents in Benton Harbor have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city and state of “reckless and outrageous” conduct in their handling of the water…
The water situation in Benton Harbor became more complicated Wednesday when the city experienced what was described as a large water main break which…
The Benton Harbor City Commission declared a local state of emergency Monday night in response to high levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.…
Whitmer signs directive on Benton Harbor water, plans to replace all lead service lines in 18 monthsMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the state plans to replace all lead service lines in Benton Harbor over the next 18 months.High…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded more than $14 million Tuesday to help cities across the state clean up their water. Twenty-eight cities,…
The federal Environmental Protection Agency is considering making rules for more than 60 different contaminants in drinking water that aren’t regulated…
South Bend wants to raise water, sewer, stormwater and trash rates 3.5 percent per year over the next five years. The typical resident would see their…
Arsenic is a problem for many private wells in Michigan. Now a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey finds a drought could make things even worse.…