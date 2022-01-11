drug prices

-
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is joining other pharmaceutical companies in arguing against legislation that aims to reduce drug costs. Congress is debating…
Diabetes advocates say Eli Lilly’s latest price reduction on one of its generic insulins is not enough. One group says the cost of insulin is still…
Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is reducing the list price of one of its frequently-used insulins for a second time in the last two…
Activists rallied against the high cost of prescription drugs, outside of U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s (R-Ind.) Indianapolis office Tuesday. The group wants the…