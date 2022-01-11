-
Indiana's largest early learning nonprofit announced more than a million dollars in grant awards Tuesday, aimed at closing care gaps across the state. The…
-
No county in Indiana adequately meets residents' needs for high-quality child care according to a report published by Early Learning Indiana this year.…
-
Lawmakers score a major victory in their legal battle over emergency powers. Indiana announces a half-a-billion dollar grant program to stabilize the…
-
Millions of dollars in grant funding is being made available to help stabilize the early learning and child care industry, but as providers wait for cash…
-
Indiana is making more than half a billion dollars available to early learning providers across the state, through a grant program that aims to stabilize…
-
No counties in Indiana provide adequate access to high-quality preschool and child care opportunities, according to a new analysis from nonprofit Early…
-
Indiana's largest early learning nonprofit is awarding a handful of groups $100,000 in grant funding, aimed at streamlining business services for child…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has isolated much of the nation’s elderly population over the last year, especially those in long-term care facilities. As classes…
-
The state’s largest early learning nonprofit says 2019 was a year of progress, and should set up 2020 to be “transformative” for early learning providers…
-
A grant competition from the state’s largest early learning nonprofit aims to address so-called child care deserts. The group will offer up to $1 million…