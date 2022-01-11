-
The new merged Elkhart high school got a new name and mascot Tuesday night. After a committee, more than 800 suggestions-narrowed to five, and votes by…
-
Last week students in Elkhart Community Schools voted on the new name and mascot for the merged high school. Today officials released those names. They…
-
Elkhart Community Schools has released a statement about President Donald Trump’s use of North Side Middle School Gym for a rally on Thursday.The Trump…
-
Elkhart Community Schools has formed a committee to come up with a new mascot and colors for the combined high school. Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart…