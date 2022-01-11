-
The Elkhart County Health Department is urging caution following the county’s return to “red” on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map.The red category…
Gov. Eric Holcomb signs a new COVID-19 executive order after conferring with hospitals. New student COVID-19 cases break another pandemic record. And…
All IU Health inpatient elective surgeries and procedures will be suspended starting Sept. 6. This comes after last week’s announcement that half of…
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest COVID-19 executive order requires hospitals to share new information, but does not reimpose any statewide restrictions during…
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across Indiana, health systems are beginning to take steps not seen in months.IU Health says it will…
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, many area hospitals have had to delay or cancel elective procedures, which could have a negative long-term…