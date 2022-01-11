-
The Indiana federal lawmakers who voted to block Joe Biden from becoming president will likely face little to no consequences – and may even benefit…
-
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) backed off a plan to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday after insurrectionists stormed the…
-
Updated at 2:22 p.m. ETPresident Trump, in an extraordinary speech as Congress prepared to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory on Election Day, called on…
-
Congress Set To Resume Action At 8pm After Being Forced To Recess Amid Debate Over Electoral CollegeUpdated at 7:00 p.m. ETThe U.S. Congress is expected to resume tallying Electoral College votes at 8pm. You can watch it live below. Updated at 2:35 p.m.…
-
President-elect Joe Biden is addressing the country from Wilmington, Del., Wednesday afternoon.Biden had been expected to deliver remarks on the economy,…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb isn't saying whether he supports efforts by some fellow Republicans in Congress to challenge Joe Biden’s…
-
Late Monday GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, posted to Facebook regarding her plan of action on certifying the results of…
-
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) won’t say whether he’ll vote to certify the electoral college results of the 2020 presidential election when Congress meets…
-
President-elect Joe Biden is speaking after electors around the country cast their formal votes, confirming his presidential win. Watch his remarks live.…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's 11 representatives to the Electoral College unanimously cast their votes Monday for President Donald Trump. The ceremonial…