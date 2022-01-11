electric vehicle

-
It’s a cool and sunny Saturday morning, and about a dozen people are milling about in a parking lot on the edge of Notre Dame’s campus. The main…
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to make half of all new cars sold by 2030 electric vehicles. That could have a big impact in Indiana — which…
On June 28, Electric Last Mile Solutions completed its purchase of the old Hummer plant in Mishawaka and went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange at…
A state Senate committee is considering a bill that would exempt hybrid and electric motorcycles from paying an annual fee. The fee collects money for…