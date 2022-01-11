-
Kent Fulmer: My guest today is Dr. Soo Han who is the…can we still say new…Musical Director of the Elkhart Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Han?Soo Han: Sure…it…
-
WVPE's Kent Fulmer spoke to the Elkhart Co. Symphony conductor about a concert scheduled for Saturday. (A transcript of the interview is below.)KENT:…
-
At the end of September, the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra announced the selection of Dr. Soo Han from the Cleveland, Ohio, area as the new conductor…
-
The Elkhart County Symphony announced it has named a new conductor.Soo Han of Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio will assume the duties…