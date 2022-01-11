© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart Dam

  • WVPE News
    Elkhart Dam sleighted to come down
    A grant from the Army Corp of Engineers will fund a project to remove the Elkhart River dam near Waterfall Drive. The dam was built in the late 1800’s. It…