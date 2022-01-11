-
Indiana’s official public health emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue for at least another month.Gov. Eric Holcomb renewed his emergency…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is again extending a limited COVID-19 executive order related to health care workers. But instead of another month, it’s just for two…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s coronavirus emergency declaration through Aug. 11, citing an uptick in new cases over…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan's coronavirus emergency declaration until July 16. That enablers the Democratic governor…