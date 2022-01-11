-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is ending the majority of remaining COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday and all state executive orders issued during the pandemic will be…
Hoosiers will live under a COVID-19 public emergency in Indiana for at least another month. That’s after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he will…
A bill giving the General Assembly more power in future emergency situations – and tying the government’s hands a bit – in future emergency situations is…
A group of about 20 protesters rallied outside the Statehouse Tuesday against Gov. Eric Holcomb’s public health emergency orders.The protesters are…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to delay by 28 days the effect of its decision striking down…