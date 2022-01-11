enforcement

-
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners has passed an ordinance that allows fines for entities that repeatedly violate the health department’s COVID-19…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it doesn't make sense for Michigan to enforce coronavirus restrictions at President Donald Trump’s…
-
Students who already gave up prom, graduation, and summer vacations are beginning their college experiences differently.But that’s the least of worries…
-
Face masks will be required throughout the entire state of Indiana starting Monday following an executive order signed by Governor Eric Holcomb. But some…
-
In a Facebook posting, Elkhart Co. Sheriff Jeff Siegel has weighed in on the upcoming statewide face mask mandate set to take effect Monday. In a post…
-
The president-elect of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan says residents have to wear a mask inside businesses and police can step in to…