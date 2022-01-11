-
The Elkhart Police Department will be implementing some changes as a result of an ongoing review of policies and standards. Elkhart’s Police Department…
-
Two Elkhart Police Officers accused of beating a restrained man in their custody in January 2018 have been moved to unpaid administrative leave by the…
-
At his State of the City address Tuesday night, Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese briefly addressed the issue that has become a defining part of his last year in…
-
Elkhart’s new police chief says he will focus on accountability and transparency. Chris Snyder was selected out of 16 applicants. He is a 21 year veteran…
-
An Elkhart Police Officer was arrested while driving under the influence yesterday. Elkhart Police Corporal Scott Haigh was arrested following a traffic…