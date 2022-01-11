-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Correction faces paying more than $500,000 in legal fees in its unsuccessful fight to keep its execution…
CHICAGO (AP) — An Associated Press review of court filings shows executioners who put 13 inmates to death during the Trump presidency offered sanitized,…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of civil rights and advocacy organizations are calling on the Biden administration to immediately halt federal executions after…
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal inmate who could be executed less than a week before President Donald Trump leaves office was a gang member who was…
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has carried out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades. Authorities executed a Kansas…
NEW (JAN. 12, 2021):MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A judge has granted a stay in what was slated to be the U.S. government's first execution of a female inmate in…
Attorneys for the only woman on federal death row are worried that medications she’s prescribed could interfere with lethal injection drugs and cause…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Bureau of Prisons has started vaccinating staff members and some inmates at the federal prison complex where the Justice Department…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row. This…
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration has carried out its 10th execution of the year, putting to death a Louisiana truck driver who killed his…