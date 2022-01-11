-
CHICAGO (AP) — Joe Biden is the first sitting president to openly oppose the death penalty, and officials say he's discussed the possibility of…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The executions at the end of Donald Trump's presidency, completed in short windows over a few weeks, likely acted as a superspreader…
-
William LeCroy was convicted of murdering and raping 30-year-old Joann Tisler in her Gilmer County, Georgia home in 2001. He then stole Tisler's car and…
-
Lezmond Mitchell is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Federal Penitentiary in Terre Haute Wednesday evening. Mitchell is the only Native…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has scheduled two additional federal executions weeks after it fought off last-minute legal challenges and…
-
A religious order plans to protest three upcoming executions at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute.Members of the Sisters of Providence, St. Mary of…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has refused to block the execution of four federal prison inmates who are scheduled to be put to death in July and…