Organizers in Indiana and around the country are urging for the extension of the expanded child tax credits. With the legislation up in the air, one…
Gov. Eric Holcomb is again extending a limited COVID-19 executive order related to health care workers. But instead of another month, it’s just for two…
Indiana has received approval to continue its Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP, for 10 more years. The state says this will help continue health coverage for…
Indiana’s syringe exchange programs will get “another year of certainty” after a bill extending them was sent to the governor Thursday. State law would…
Indiana’s syringe exchange programs are one step closer to staying open another year. The Indiana House passed a bill Tuesday that includes language to…
Lawmakers pushed back the death sentence for Indiana’s syringe exchange programs by one year under legislation approved by a Senate committee.Wednesday’s…