-
Some school corporations are revisiting their mask requirements after newly reported COVID-19 cases have slowed over the past two months. New cases have…
-
Warsaw Community Schools are requiring face masks for all students, teachers and staff to line up with new state guidance that eases COVID-19 quarantine…
-
Berrien County health officials say the county is still seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 transmission.In a Facebook Live update Wednesday, Acting County…
-
Starting Thursday, Sept. 9, students, staff and visitors at all Goshen Community Schools will have to wear a mask indoors. Kindergarten through sixth…
-
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Berrien County Health Department has issued a public health order requiring students, teachers and staff at any county…
-
For the first time since April, all WVPE listener counties are back in the “yellow” category, indicating moderate spread of the virus, on the state’s…
-
The St. Joseph County Health Department is urging all county K-12 schools to implement universal indoor mask mandates. That follows Centers for Disease…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t reimposing a mask wearing mandate in state government buildings despite new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation has implemented a universal face mask mandate for this academic year. Seven public commenters spoke against…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’ll be monitoring Indiana’s COVID-19 data as the State Fair begins. But he’s convinced it will be safe.The State Fair typically…