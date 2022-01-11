-
Students will return to the University of Notre Dame next week amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. In preparation, the university has modified…
-
School districts have jumped at the chance to implement new state quarantine guidance that allows asymptomatic students and staff to stay in school if…
-
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Berrien County Health Department has issued a public health order requiring students, teachers and staff at any county…
-
Southwest Michigan students are heading back to school this week. And amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, some districts are requiring face masks. Benton…
-
March Madness created the perfect environment for researchers studying mask wearing. Today we talk to researchers to find out what they've learned.We also…
-
According to the state’s COVID-19 tracking map, Fulton, Pulaski, Marshall and Kosciusko counties are now in the more serious “orange” category, which…
-
Starting Thursday, masks will be mandatory for students, staff and visitors at all Elkhart Community Schools. The ECS school board approved the mandate…
-
In the small southern Indiana city of New Albany, school board meetings are normally nothing special.“A regular board meeting? It's typically maybe a few…
-
Indiana, like many states in the U.S., is experiencing a rapid increase in the number of children in hospitals due to COVID-19. One in 38 kids with a…
-
Starting next week, Mishawaka schools are implementing a universal indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and guests regardless of vaccination…