-
Lawyers are asking a federal judge to combine multiple lawsuits against milk distributor Fairlife and the owners of a northern Indiana dairy farm into a…
-
Natural Prairie Dairy is responding to an https://vimeo.com/349213938" style="font-size: 1.125em; letter-spacing: 0.08px; word-spacing: 0.4px;…
-
KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of abusing calves at an Indiana dairy farm that's a popular agritourism destination is in federal immigration…
-
The group that investigated animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms has now released a video from Natural Prairie Dairy. Activists with Animal Recovery Mission…
-
A witness says an undercover activist at Fair Oaks Farms told farm workers to abuse animals in order to get footage for his investigation.That’s what the…
-
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that one of the three fired workers, Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, of Brook, was taken into custody and…
-
(WARNING: Video contains content that users may find disturbing.) Today the group that released a video showing alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms…
-
FAIR OAKS, Ind. (AP) — Three former employees of a large northwestern Indiana dairy have been charged with animal cruelty following the release of…
-
FAIR OAKS, Ind. (AP) — A famous northwestern Indiana dairy farm's home delivery service has temporarily suspended deliveries, in part to protect drivers…
-
FAIR OAKS, Ind. (AP) — Video exposing alleged animal abuse at a famous northwestern Indiana dairy farm is politically motivated, said an Indiana lawmaker…