Indiana faith leaders say that Republican lawmakers drawing unfair legislative maps would be "sin." Gerrymandering, they argue, is "political and…
The Indiana Department of Health reported 76 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,743 confirmed deaths. The…
Some South Bend faith leaders are calling for the city to strengthen its Police Use of Force policy, which will come before the Board of Public Safety…
Indiana's Attorney General is calling out the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. for asking the county's faith leaders to move their services online due to…
Local faith leaders marched in South Bend on Saturday to demand that a disciplinary policy for police officers be adopted within the next 60 days.It comes…