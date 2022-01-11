-
WVPE Station Manager Anthony Hunt felt it was important to make sure the audience knows how we have adapted to be able to bring you the Fall 2020…
-
Washington Township Schools will only open virtually for at-home learning when school starts July 30. Previously, the district said it intended to offer…
-
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The fall term at the University of Michigan will open Aug. 31 with a mix of remote learning and in-person classes at the Ann Arbor…
-
School leaders and educators are still figuring out what the state's latest guidance on how to reopen buildings means for them. Many worry about how to…
-
Today an email was sent to students, parents and other members of the Purdue University community outlining further plans for a return to campus for…
-
Earlier today the President of Purdue, Mitch Daniels, announced that the university is planning to hold fall 2020 semester classes in person. You can read…