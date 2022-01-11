-
President Donald Trump touted his recent signing of the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA) in his State of the Union address. Hoosier farmers…
-
Farmers across the Midwest are facing tight profit margins and rising healthcare costs. And that means some hold off getting medical treatment or forgo…
-
Increasingly, consumers want to feel a connection with where their food comes from, and this presents challenges to farmers. At the Indiana Farm Bureau…
-
While celebrating 100 years, the Indiana Farm Bureau leadership is looking to the future and what needs to be done to continue advocating for Hoosier…