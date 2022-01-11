-
A former Muncie mayor has been sentenced to serve one year in federal prison as part of a years-long federal corruption investigation of Muncie city…
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration plans to continue its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions by putting to death a…
The American Civil Liberties Union is seeking to stop the transfer of a federal death row inmate to Indiana to be executed.The ACLU filed for a…
Two attorneys for the only woman on federal death row are incapacitated after contracting COVID-19 while traveling to meet with their client.That’s what…
A lawyer representing a man scheduled to be executed at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute Tuesday is asking an appeals court to delay the…
William LeCroy was convicted of murdering and raping 30-year-old Joann Tisler in her Gilmer County, Georgia home in 2001. He then stole Tisler's car and…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is appealing a judge's opinion that halted its planned Friday execution of a man who kidnapped, raped and killed…
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The only Native American on federal death row has been executed in Indiana. Lezmond Mitchell's execution Wednesday at the federal…
Lezmond Mitchell is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Federal Penitentiary in Terre Haute Wednesday evening. Mitchell is the only Native…
UNDATED (AP) — The FBI is investigating the killing of an inmate who was beaten to death at a federal lockup in Indiana. An autopsy report obtained by The…