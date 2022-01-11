-
Victims of the Indianapolis FedEx shooting earlier this year may seek damages from the city. The April mass shooting at a FedEx facility left eight people…
Public safety officials announced Wednesday that the man who carried out a mass shooting this spring at an Indianapolis FedEx facility was motivated by…
A memorial at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend honored the eight killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility. Gov. Eric Holcomb and…
Indiana’s Red Flag Law could have stopped 19 year-old Brandon Hole from legally buying the guns he used to kill eight people at a FedEx facility last…
The head of Indiana’s Senate Democratic caucus called on legislative leaders to work together to help prevent gun violence after Thursday night's mass…
Updated April 17 at 8:58 p.m.Indianapolis police and the FBI continue to investigate why a 19-year-old man opened fire at a FedEx facility on the city's…
Vigils for the victims of Thursday night’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis continued on Sunday, as people gathered both in Beech Grove…
Police Identify Victims In Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility That Left 8 Dead, Several InjuredUpdated April 16 at 8:43 p.m.Indianapolis police and the FBI continued Friday to investigate why a 19-year-old man opened fire at a FedEx facility on the…