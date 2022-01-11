fewer cases

-
Indiana surpasses 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Health officials grow concerned that hesitancy will play into other vaccines like the flu. And the…
Indiana surpasses more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The state health commissioner urges pregnant Hoosiers to get vaccinated. And despite…
Berrien County is now averaging just under five new cases a day, a big decline from the height of the pandemic. Test positivity rates are also low, at…
On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control announced that vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks. That same day, St. Joseph County rescinded its…
Coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County are at the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, and the county’s COVID-19 tracking metrics are all in the…
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan health department said Sunday that 11 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Michigan overall, though no new deaths were…