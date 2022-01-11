-
The University of Notre Dame and 15 other top schools across the country are being sued for allegedly colluding to limit financial aid to students.The…
-
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is extending the deadline for filing the federal application for student financial aid. There is no new…
-
High school students in Michigan now have a little more time to apply for college financial aid.The Michigan Department of Treasury announced it will…
-
According to data from the National College Attainment Network, the percentage of Indiana high school seniors completing the Free Application for Federal…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that would require students at public schools to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid has advanced to the…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has sparked financial hardship for many in Michiana, including cities. South Bend, Niles, and Elkhart are preparing for a large…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan's prison inmates are now allowed to apply for college financial aid through a state program that had long excluded them but was…