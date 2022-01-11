-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their objection to…
-
President Trump travels to Michigan today for a tour of a Ford Motor Company plant that’s been producing ventilators for COVID-19 patients.The visit comes…
-
Ford Motor Company is working with 3-M and GE to speed up production of medical equipment for health care workers and patients. Jim Baumbick is with…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is shaking up its management after a poor fourth-quarter financial performance and the botched launch of the Explorer SUV.The company…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union at Ford Motor Co. have voted to approve a new contract with the company.The union says in a…
-
Members of the United Auto Workers continue voting on a proposed contract with the Ford Motor Company today. The deadline to ratify the deal is the end of…