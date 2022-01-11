-
General Motors is planning to invest more than $50 million into one of its Indiana facilities as a part of expanding the company’s electric vehicle…
-
The city of Muncie is buying the former GM factory property on the city’s Southside. Officials want to turn it into a solar panel farm to generate…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — This time, he wore a mask. Vice President Mike Pence donned a face covering as he toured a General Motors/Ventec ventilator production…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 844. The state announced nearly 16,000 total…
-
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — General Motors in Kokomo is hiring for more than 1,000 full- and part-time workers in Kokomo to help it meet demand for medical…
-
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Kokomo next week to highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.…
-
President Donald Trump ordered General Motors on Friday to accelerate ventilator production under the Defense Production Act. A week ago, GM announced it…
-
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it's pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don't produce…
-
More than 200 General Motors temporary workers were let go over the weekend at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant.Under the terms of the latest contract, GM…
-
United Automobile Workers ratified a new four year contract with General Motors Friday afternoon. Indiana local chapters were split on approving the…