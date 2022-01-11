Gov. Holcomb

-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana is at a point where he “thankfully can contemplate” ending the public health emergency around the COVID-19 pandemic.But…
State leaders will provide an update on House Bill 1001, Indiana’s two-year budget .Gov. Eric Holcomb will be joined by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, House…
Legislation headed to the governor’s desk would allow lawmakers to call themselves into special session during a public emergency, like the COVID-19…
Indiana officials Wednesday defended the decision to end all statewide COVID-19 restrictions, weeks or months before all Hoosiers will get a chance to get…
Indiana officials say the COVID-19 surge they’re expecting is still to come – though it shouldn’t be as bad as initially projected.State leaders in recent…