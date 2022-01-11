Greene Township

-
Last month, an Indiana House bill that would allow a local St. Joseph County township to leave the South Bend School system caused a shouting match…
-
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus isn’t satisfied with the response to last week’s incidents in the House that culminated with lawmakers having to be…
-
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said his chamber needs to take steps forward after the “step backward” last week that culminated with…
-
Tensions flared in the Indiana House Thursday after Republicans shouted down Democratic lawmakers who voiced concerns about discrimination in a bill.The…
-
Reaction From South Bend After Black Lawmakers Are "Booed" By GOP Colleagues Over Local Schools BillUPDATE (Feb. 19):John Glenn School Corporation Superintendent Christopher Winchell released the following statement on Friday in response to the passage…