-
A Southern District of Indiana judge Monday approved, subject to changes, USA Gymnastics' (USAG) proposed plan to get itself out of bankruptcy. The plan…
-
Almost three years to the day after USA Gymnastics (USAG) announced it had filed for bankruptcy, a majority of survivors of sexual abuse in the sport…
-
USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Survivors' Committee proposed a new, $425 million settlement to compensate survivors of sexual abuse and improve safety for…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has killed himself in Michigan. John…
-
NEW:The Indiana High School Athletic Assn. has postponed its state boys basketball tournament. The organization announced today that due to the number of…
-
NEW:The conviction Friday of a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach of lying to police when she denied that two teen athletes told her of…