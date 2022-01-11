-
Hoosiers caught violating Indiana’s hands-free driving law will now get an added penalty: points on their driving record, enough of which can lead to a…
Indiana is just the stroke of a pen away from becoming the 22nd state to ban cell phone use while driving unless hands-free.The House and Senate…
Legislation to ban handheld cell phone use while driving appears headed to passage after a Senate committee easily approved the measure.That’s even as…
A bill to ban drivers from holding cell phones while driving unanimously passed a House committee Wednesday.The legislation, a priority of Gov. Eric…