As many Indiana hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, health care workers say they’re simply burned out. But a recent study from the…
The St. Joseph County Commissioners have approved a $2.9 million contract outsourcing health care for county jail inmates. The jail has been providing its…
Today we revisit some of our favorite conversations from this past week. First, we hear from a professor about the psychology behind conspiratorial…
While doctors and nurses are risking their lives working with COVID-19 patients in hospitals, some are risking theirs working in stores and making…
Mishawaka High School is teaming up with a local company to train temporary helpers for the health care industry. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb granted a…
Members of our Indiana 2020 Two-Way texting group told us they wanted to know more about health care costs, what’s being done to address them, and why the…
A healthcare company that recently opened in Mishawaka expects to provide nearly 100 jobs for community members. Dynamic Synergy relocated to a larger…
The Indiana State Department of Health has denied an application for a license to open an abortion clinic in South Bend. Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, a…
The University of Notre Dame will stop providing birth control coverage to students and employees at the end of the plan year. This has made it one of the…
With a vote scheduled for this Thursday in the U.S. House, it's down to the wire for the American Health Care Act, the Republican-authored bill to repeal…