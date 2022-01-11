health report

-
Typically an ambulance arrives to find a person in mid-crisis and requiring immediate care. But a new approach — called community paramedicine — aims to prevent emergencies in the first place.
With roughly a third of the vaccine-eligible population in the U.S. still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, public health officials have been calling on trusted community voices to address hesitancy, mistrust and misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine. Keith Thomas has taken that message to heart.
The U.S. has secured more doses than the country’s COVID-19 vaccine needs. But around the world, millions of people have no access to vaccines in their home countries. And that makes some people travel thousands of miles to get a shot here in the U.S. — if they can afford it.
Deferred doctors visits during the pandemic have left kids across the country behind on routine inoculations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful on everyone, but health care workers may be affected more than anyone. Some nurses are burnt out and planning to leave the profession. Meanwhile, colleges are preparing new graduates to take their place — and deal with the pressures of the job.
These attacks can lead to significant delays in care for already overburdened or rural hospitals.
Sheila Muhammad tested positive for HIV more than 30 years ago and her life quickly changed. But as the years passed, attitudes and treatments of HIV changed. Muhammad spoke with Side Effects Public Media about the power in education and understanding of the virus.
The CDC reported the first case of HIV 40 years ago. Since then, health officials and advocates learned much more about the virus and how to prevent it. But Black women are being infected at unusually high rates. Outreach organizations are working to change that.
Indiana drew national attention for an HIV outbreak in 2015 — mostly tied to drug use. But there’s a hidden HIV epidemic among another group of people — Black women, who are being diagnosed with HIV at disproportionately high rates.
Side Effects Public Media recently received questions from audience members through our texting group, the Midwest Checkup, about how the changes wrought by the pandemic may affect child development.