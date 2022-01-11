-
'Legal' Weed? In Indiana? Delta 8 THC Is Everywhere, And Officials Would Prefer To Not Talk About ItIndiana has been famously anti-pot for a while now. The state was one of the first to ban cannabis without a prescription back in 1913, as Eli Lilly…
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A hemp-processing plant has opened in central Indiana to turn the state’s first legal crop into a market-ready product.Kentucky-based…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Purdue University researchers about $1 million to develop growing techniques for organic hemp production.Legal,…
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Some Indiana farmers have started harvesting their first legal crop of hemp without knowing for certain whether it will be…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Farmers in Indiana and Michigan are preparing to grow hemp as a legal agricultural commodity following the declassification of…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is launching a pilot program to aid farmers and processors interested in growing industrial hemp during the 2019 planting…