-
Upon taking office, President Biden set July 4 as a benchmark for getting 70% of the nation fully vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus. However, public…
-
The demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana is slowing down, even as the state hits 2 million fully vaccinated Hoosiers. And some experts are concerned…
-
As more Hoosiers continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, there are questions about herd immunity. Herd immunity is when the majority of people in a…
-
In the wake of promising vaccine trials and still-surging COVID-19 cases, the phrase “herd immunity” has entered the popular vocabulary. It refers to the…