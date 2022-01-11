-
Erosion along Lake Michigan is pitting neighbor against neighbor in Indiana. While some want to build barriers to protect their property along the lake,…
As sea levels rise, the nation’s Atlantic and Pacific coastlines are eroding — putting homes and businesses in jeopardy. But climate change also is…
DETROIT — Officials in Michigan are warning that efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic could have a serious impact on relief and repairs during what is…
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — High water levels have sunk the boating season for a southwestern Michigan marina.The Northside Municipal Marina in South Haven…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is telling state agencies to calculate the damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline that’s been caused by high…
FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — An organization responsible for maintaining a historic Michigan lighthouse hopes that improving the site's shoreline protection…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Road damage from the overflowing Great Lakes and other waterways may carry a whopping price tag for Michigan. Brad Wieferich…