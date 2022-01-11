-
Sheila Muhammad tested positive for HIV more than 30 years ago and her life quickly changed. But as the years passed, attitudes and treatments of HIV changed. Muhammad spoke with Side Effects Public Media about the power in education and understanding of the virus.
The CDC reported the first case of HIV 40 years ago. Since then, health officials and advocates learned much more about the virus and how to prevent it. But Black women are being infected at unusually high rates. Outreach organizations are working to change that.
Indiana drew national attention for an HIV outbreak in 2015 — mostly tied to drug use. But there’s a hidden HIV epidemic among another group of people — Black women, who are being diagnosed with HIV at disproportionately high rates.
Scott County’s needle exchange will stop operating January 1, 2022.The program has been credited with slowing the severe HIV outbreak that rocked the…
Indiana’s syringe exchange programs will get “another year of certainty” after a bill extending them was sent to the governor Thursday. State law would…
Indiana’s syringe exchange programs are one step closer to staying open another year. The Indiana House passed a bill Tuesday that includes language to…
Reporting from Domenico Montanaro for NPR this morning on Morning Edition: Morning Edition Host, David Greene:"The President cited Vice President Pence's…
Lawmakers pushed back the death sentence for Indiana’s syringe exchange programs by one year under legislation approved by a Senate committee.Wednesday’s…
Hoosiers gathered from across the state for the first LGBTQ Statehouse Day. A group from the ACLU of Indiana, who organized the event, spent the day…
The federal government announced a push last year to end the HIV epidemic. The virus, which was once a death sentence for many, can now be managed and…