-
After months of delay, the State Board of Education released 2019 state school accountability grades Wednesday. The board held off on releasing letter…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools and teachers won’t face any penalties from lower student scores on the state’s new ILEARN standardized exam under a…
-
Indiana teachers and schools will be shielded from penalties from last year’s poor statewide standardized test scores."Hold harmless” legislation was sent…
-
Both chambers of the General Assembly approved legislation Monday to press pause on state school accountability as Hoosiers transition to a new state…
-
Several major pieces of legislation are already on the move as the General Assembly got the 2020 session underway. Here’s what you might have missed this…
-
Indiana lawmakers are moving quickly with a measure to avoid penalizing schools for a drop in student scores on the state’s new ILEARN test, with both the…