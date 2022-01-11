-
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The senior pastor of a church in western Michigan has encouraged his congregation to catch the coronavirus to “get it over with” and…
St. Joseph Co. Sheriff William Redman says his department captured a man wanted for murder out of Holland, Michigan. The Associated Press is reporting…
UPDATE:HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The Tulip Time Festival in western Michigan needs to raise $1 million to stem losses from this year’s canceled event due to…
NEW: HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Two pairs of oversized wooden shoes displayed as part of an art competition that were stolen ahead of the annual Tulip Time…