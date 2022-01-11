-
As temperatures drop and COVID-19 continues to surge, some local homeless service providers are preparing for an influx of residents. Hope Ministries in…
Hope Ministries in South Bend is expected to deliver around 750 meals today. That’s up slightly from last year, but lower than historic highs. Hope…
The Area Plan Commission of St. Joseph County has passed a zoning issue that would create a new location for the winter amnesty shelter in South Bend this…
Local high school students were at the mall today, but they weren’t skipping class, they were working on a project called canstruction. At 8:30 on a…
Volunteers and workers at Hope Ministries in South Bend will provide nearly a thousand thanksgiving dinners for the holiday today. Hope Ministries has…